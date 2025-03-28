Glody Lilepo, Njabulo Blom, Thabo Cele and the rest of Kaizer Chiefs 2024/25 transfer business ranked

As the 2024/25 season progresses, Amakhosi have seen a number of new signings brought in with high hopes to strengthen their squad.

With high expectations placed on these fresh additions, the club and its supporters have been eager to see how they integrate into the team and contribute to turning their misfortunes around.

While some of these new arrivals have hit the ground running, making an immediate impact, others have faced challenges. As the campaign progresses, the level of consistency, influence on matches, and ability to adjust to their new surroundings remain key factors in evaluating their contributions.

With that in mind, here GOAL ranks Chiefs’ signings, assessing their performances, reliability and overall impact on the team so far.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱