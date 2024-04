April Fool's Day has long been celebrated by the footballing world, and 2024 has brought around some more gags, some more believable than others.

April Fools' Day is an annual custom on 1 April consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes. No one is quite sure as to how the ritual began in the first place, however, it has become a heavily celebrated day in media, and the footballing world always has excelled at it over the years.

The below information is part of the April Fool's Day custom and should not be taken seriously.