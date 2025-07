The Glamour Boys are currently in Europe preparing for the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs started their pre-season in the Netherlands with a 2-1 loss against Vitesse on Tuesday night.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi and Amakhosi supporters had an opportunity to see what the new signings are bringing to the team.

However, the majority are unhappy with the defeat, while some critics have capitalised on the opportunity to taunt the Soweto giants.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.