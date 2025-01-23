Christian Saile and Nickson Kibabage, Kaizer Chiefs vs Yanga SCBackpage
Michael Madyira

Gavin Hunt keen to show Nasreddine Nabi how to get the best out of Kaizer Chiefs loanee Christian Saile Basomboli and reveals what's delaying the Congolese player's SuperSport United debut

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Free AgentsFree AgentsCupMagesi FC vs SuperSport UnitedMagesi FCSuperSport UnitedC. SaileG. HuntN. Nabi

The 25-year-old is looking to revive his career at Matsatsantsa whose coach seems to have much confidence in him.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Saile is heading to SSU
  • He has struggled for goals at Chiefs
  • Hunt is confident he will get the best out of Saile
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱