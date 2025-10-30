Gavin Hunt keen on extending Durban City's impressive home record at the expense of under-pressure Kaizer Chiefs since 'anybody can beat anybody, it is difficult here'

“For any newly promoted club, home form is the most important form,” the 61-year-old told the media.

“What you get away from home is a bonus. We won our first away game [against TS Galaxy] this season. I think we’ve played five or six away games — we’ve got five or six points, which is fantastic for a newly promoted team.

“It’s not easy; this league is tight. Anybody can beat anybody on the day," Hunt added.

"It’s very difficult here. I’ve said it before: if a team has a strong mentality and good attitude, it will go further than a team full of superstars.

“Obviously, we want to improve in certain areas of our play, but if our mentality is right, we’ll be fine," he concluded.