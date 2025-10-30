Gavin Hunt keen on extending Durban City's impressive home record at the expense of under-pressure Kaizer Chiefs since 'anybody can beat anybody, it is difficult here'
Gavin Hunt's record against Kaizer Chiefs
Gavin Hunt has played against Kaizer Chiefs 38 times across all competitions, managing 15 wins, seven draws, and 16 losses.
It explains why the Friday game is expected to be a tough nut to crack, especially for the Glamour Boys.
Durban City's home record
The Premier Soccer League newbies haven't lost a match at home in the ongoing campaign.
The four losses - across all competitions, against Sekhukhune United, Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu, and Richards Bay have been played away.
Coach Gavin Hunt believes his team can maintain their unbeaten home record against one of the country's big teams.
Hunt set to frustrate Chiefs
“For any newly promoted club, home form is the most important form,” the 61-year-old told the media.
“What you get away from home is a bonus. We won our first away game [against TS Galaxy] this season. I think we’ve played five or six away games — we’ve got five or six points, which is fantastic for a newly promoted team.
“It’s not easy; this league is tight. Anybody can beat anybody on the day," Hunt added.
"It’s very difficult here. I’ve said it before: if a team has a strong mentality and good attitude, it will go further than a team full of superstars.
“Obviously, we want to improve in certain areas of our play, but if our mentality is right, we’ll be fine," he concluded.
What the win will mean for both teams
Chiefs are riding high in confidence after securing passage to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage and will want to end their six-match winless run in domestic games.
For the Citizens, a win will be needed to motivate the playing unit following their exit from the Carling Knockout.