Fulham star has bone popped back into place on pitch after suffering gruesome injury during win over Nottingham Forest

Andersen was taking in his 81st appearance for the Cottagers when helping them to a much-needed win. Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez netted the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

He has matched Manchester City legend Yaya Toure as the only man in the Premier League era to successfully convert 11 spot-kicks - with there still no blots on his copybook from 12 yards.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva told reporters afterwards of seeing his side pull 10 points clear of the relegation zone: “The result, 100%, is a massive three points and a massive win. It wasn’t our best performance, but I don’t remember one chance for Forest all game. They had the possession but didn’t create and we managed the game well. It was a professional performance from our team.”

He added on nerveless Jimenez being a guarantee of goals from the penalty spot: “He’s reliable. The calmness, the quality, the braveness to wait until the last moment for the goalkeeper to move.”

Silva said that Wales international midfielder Harry Wilson “looks like he’s going to be okay” after picking up a knock when putting in a tackle and being forced from the field with six minutes left on the clock.

With injuries being picked up and three players away at AFCON with Nigeria, Silva has admitted that he will be looking to dip into the January transfer market for new recruits. He has said: “We have been speaking not just now, the last month and a half, probably. After the last summer, things that we were supposed to do, we didn’t.

“The African Cup we knew was going to happen, but of course the injury of Rodrigo as well created a completely different scenario for us. We know what we need. Let’s see.”