Free-agent Gabadinho Mhango demands almost R1 million in battle relating to Orlando Pirates & Marumo Gallants issue as former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target edges closer to joining new PSL club
The Malawian is said to have decided to seek the court's intervention when PSL’s national dispute resolution committee refused to hear his case.
