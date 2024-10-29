Bongani ZunguGOAL GFX
Clifton Mabasa

Free-agent Bongani Zungu offered advice after Rhulani Mokwena rejection at Wydad AC - ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star won't 'would fit at Kaizer Chiefs' but ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo is an example

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCB. ZunguR. MokwenaWydad CasablancaMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Cape Town City FCKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCKnockout Cup

The former experienced midfield general remains clubless after the Moroccan football powerhouse decided against signing him.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kekana offers advice to Zungu
  • He is unattached after leaving Downs
  • Mokwena's Wydad did not sign him
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below