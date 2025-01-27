Former USYNT defender and NYCFC Homegrown product Christian McFarlane completes Manchester City transfer

USA Today ImagesJacob SchneiderFormer USYNT defender and NYCFC Homegrown product Christian McFarlane completes Manchester City transferC. McFarlaneNew York City FCManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueMajor League SoccerThe 18-year-old defender has joined the reigning Premier League Champions, while NYCFC retain a sell-on percentageArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChristian McFarlane joins Manchester City18-year-old defender provisionally cap-tied to EnglandBecomes second NYCFC player to join Premier League sideGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now