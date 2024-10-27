Orlando Pirates, Issa SarrBackpagepix
Austin Ditlhobolo

Former Senegal international rejoins Orlando Pirates as 'Krol' takes charge of technical team

Orlando PiratesPremier Soccer LeagueRSB BerkaneBotola ProTS Galaxy vs Orlando PiratesTS Galaxy

The Buccaneers have had to make changes in their feeder club's technical team following Sibiya's departure.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sibiya resigned and joined AmaZulu
  • Sarr joined the Pele Pele technical team
  • The former Platinum Stars player has coaching qualifications
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱