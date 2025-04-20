Former PSL referee applauds effective use of VAR in Caf Champions League clash between Orlando Pirates and Pyramids - 'Very good intervention by VAR and very good implementation of the laws of the game'
Jerome Damon has praised VAR's implementation in football, saying it brings clarity to the game - despite frustration from the Pyramids coach.
- VAR disallowed two Pyramids goals
- Damon praises law application
- Mayele offside, handball ruled out