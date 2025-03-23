Rhulani Mokwena, Wydad AC,March 2025.Wydad AC
Michael Madyira

Former Premier League star and Afcon silver-medalist tips ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena to 'be one of the best coaches in the world, not only in Africa'

South AfricaR. MokwenaPremier Soccer LeagueTS Galaxy vs Marumo GallantsTS GalaxyMarumo GallantsWydad CasablancaA. Ouaddou

The 38-year-old tactician is working at a club known not to be patient with coaches and is nearing to complete a season with them.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mokwena is pressed to bring back glory days to Wydad
  • It's his first job outside SA
  • He is now being tipped for big things
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match