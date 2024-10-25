Vincent Pule, SuperSport UnitedBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Former Orlando Pirates winger and Soweto Derby hero Vincent Pule reveals SuperSport United's plan to hurt Kaizer Chiefs

Premier Soccer LeagueSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedKaizer ChiefsM. PuleG. HuntN. Nabi

Pule reflects on their mistakes in the cup match against Amakhosi and outlines what’s needed to secure a win in the upcoming league clash

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Limited wins this season puts them at risk
  • SuperSport aims for victory against Chiefs
  • Pule emphasizes need for improved team performance
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below