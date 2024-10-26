Thembinkosi Lorch GFXGOAL
Dumisani Koyana

Former Orlando Pirates star's damning Mamelodi Sundowns assessment - 'I don’t think Lorch has ever clicked, he lacks match fitness'

Premier Soccer LeaguePolokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCPolokwane CityMamelodi Sundowns FCT. LorchM. Mngqithi

The analyst shares his thoughts on 2017/18 PSL Player of the Season's journey at Chloorkop-based giants.

  • Lorch struggles to adapt to Sundowns style
  • He lacks match fitness and confidence regularly
  • Prefers counterattacks, limiting his creative play
