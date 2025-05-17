Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Former Orlando Pirates star advises against adding Kaizer Chiefs and Bucs youngsters into the Bafana Bafana Afcon squad - 'That’s a tremendous amount of pressure'

The retired midfielder explains that the Amakhosi and Bucs' emerging stars should not be called up now because they can make career-ending mistakes.

  • Several youngsters have impressed
  • Calls for Afcon involvement increase
  • Broos cautioned against involving them now
