Former Orlando Pirates star advises against adding Kaizer Chiefs and Bucs youngsters into the Bafana Bafana Afcon squad - 'That’s a tremendous amount of pressure'
The retired midfielder explains that the Amakhosi and Bucs' emerging stars should not be called up now because they can make career-ending mistakes.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Several youngsters have impressed
- Calls for Afcon involvement increase
- Broos cautioned against involving them now