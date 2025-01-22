Lehlohonolo Seema & Lesedi Kapinga, Sekhukhune United, September 2024Sekhukhune United
Dumisani Koyana

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder criticises Sekhukhune United boss Lehlohonolo Seema's tactical approach and substitutions in their loss against Kaizer Chiefs - 'You don’t want to attack'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsS. MbuleKaizer Chiefs vs Free AgentsFree AgentsCupN. NabiT. Monare

Benedict Vilakazi has raised concerns about Seema's approach in their defeat to Nasreddine Nabi's side, which ended their unbeaten run

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs ended Sekhukhune’s unbeaten run
  • Vilakazi criticizes Seema's game approach
  • Chiefs focus turns to Nedbank Cup
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱