Former Orlando Pirates coach turned agent questions Bucs' squad depth to challenge on multiple fronts - 'They still need a couple of transfer windows to bolster the entire squad'
The former professional head coach turned top agent reveals his concerns about Jose Riveiro's squad depth as Pirates compete in multiple tournaments.
- Pirates struggling with squad depth
- Former coach urges more transfer signings
- Sundowns remain dominant in the league