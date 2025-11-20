Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro welcomes 'controversial' Mohau Nkota's exit to the Middle East insisting 'it’s good to lose talent'

Mohau Nkota made his debut early in the 2024/25 season, having impressed in the DDC league alongside other youngsters. Prior to that, he had suffered a nasty injury that kept him out of action for some time and slowed his promotion to the senior team.

In his first year with the Sea Robbers' senior team, Nkota made 39 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in the process. The 21-year-old was vital as Pirates reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions League before narrowly falling to Pyramids, who went all the way to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

His exploits attracted Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who gave him a chance, and the winger has since proved to be a key player for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)-bound South Africa.

Nkota was then snapped up by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, where he has scored two goals and provided as many assists in just nine appearances in all tournaments.