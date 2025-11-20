Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro welcomes 'controversial' Mohau Nkota's exit to the Middle East insisting 'it’s good to lose talent'
From DDC to Saudi Arabia
Mohau Nkota made his debut early in the 2024/25 season, having impressed in the DDC league alongside other youngsters. Prior to that, he had suffered a nasty injury that kept him out of action for some time and slowed his promotion to the senior team.
In his first year with the Sea Robbers' senior team, Nkota made 39 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in the process. The 21-year-old was vital as Pirates reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions League before narrowly falling to Pyramids, who went all the way to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.
His exploits attracted Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who gave him a chance, and the winger has since proved to be a key player for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)-bound South Africa.
Nkota was then snapped up by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, where he has scored two goals and provided as many assists in just nine appearances in all tournaments.
Riveiro happy with Nkota move
In his interview with Metro FM, the former coach Jose Riveiro said he wasn't surprised by Nkota's rapid rise and move abroad.
The former Al Ahly coach insists it is a blessing for the Premier Soccer League, and his exit provides other youngsters with a chance to show their potential and ability, which will, in the long run, benefit the club and the country at large.
“Good for him, good for the league to attract even more attention. I think those transfers with young players is something that will benefit everybody in the long run, in the long term," Riveiro, who won five titles with the club, stated.
"I think the participation of Mohau in the league was short from his debut till he left. We are talking about maybe I don’t know seven, eight months.
"So, [I’m] happy for him, happy for the league, for the club as well, and I don’t think he’s the last talent that is going to move out. I think it’s always controversial, you know, to say it’s good to lose talent in our league.
“But at the same time, you are creating space for somebody else who is coming behind, and I think everybody gets to benefit from that," he concluded.
Mofokeng backed to bounce back
Under Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng is another player who shone and ended up making the South Africa squad as well. Even before Nkota's exit, Mofokeng had been tipped to leave for some top teams, but it has not been the case for the skillful attacker.
Recently, he has been in and out of the squad owing to injuries and fitness concerns, but the 50-year-old is convinced Mofokeng will soon get back to his best.
"Rele is a very mature guy, I’m sure he is going to find a way to find a way to the right track and still perform in the way he used to do it. Having ups and downs in a football career is normal for a player; you cannot be in your peak constantly," Riveiro opened up.
"I think that maybe, Rele made it look easy for everyone to perform the way he did, week in week out, I’m sure he will continue enjoying playing football and playing good games, scoring goals, assisting, and playing the way he used to for Pirates and Bafana," Riveiro concluded.
What comes next for Nkota, Mofokeng and Riveiro?
At 21, Nkota has not even reached his peak, but his exploits are amazing regardless of the opponent; however, many South Africans will love to see him playing in top leagues in the world since he has what it takes to deliver. All that is needed is consistency, and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will give him the platform to show his talent.
With a couple of weeks remaining before Broos names his final AFCON squad, Mofokeng needs to double his effort at Pirates, which will convince the Belgian to carry him along.
Riveiro vowed not to coach any other team, in Mzansi, apart from Orlando Pirates. It is interesting to see his next step after parting ways with the Egyptian outfit Al Ahly a couple of weeks into the 2025/26 campaign.