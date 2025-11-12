Former Orlando Pirates coach & Turkish Football Federation official expresses confidence in Kaizer Chiefs for CAF Confederation Cup success but warns they must not be ‘static’ or risk being exposed
Historic CAF Confederation Cup milestone
Kaizer Chiefs have made history by qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage for the very first time. Amakhosi were finalists in the CAF Champions League in 2021 and past title holders of the CAF Cup Winners’ Cup in 2001.
Their journey this time around began with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Angola’s Kubascorp after a 1-1 aggregate draw in the first preliminary round. They followed it up with a commanding 3-1 aggregate victory over AS Simba from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second round. This landmark achievement marks a new chapter for Amakhosi in continental football, showcasing their resilience and ambition for the 2025/26 season. Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral has expressed confidence in the team’s potential, backing them to make a meaningful impact in the competition while emphasizing the importance of adaptability and tactical growth to thrive on the continental stage.
Ertugral warns Amakhosi
"Chiefs dominate possession, create chances but for me, the question would be, can Chiefs turn their dominance into dominance that counts?" said Ertugral, speaking to KickOff.
"In these types of international games, the bigger picture will be about depth, mentality, and continental readiness. The team is tactically better organized this season.
"I think there is much more clear defensive identity that I could see. They are compact, the rest of the defence is organized and have controlled transitions. It's very visible.
"To be successful in international football I think their structure must evolve. CAF football exposes teams that stay too static," explained the former Turkish Football Federation technical advisor.
"For me, what I really think is the defensive line must learn to breathe within the game and adjust distances under pressure, not just defending zones.
"I think they can control games, to be successful, they have to learn to be much more dynamic when you face, especially away games, the unpredictable rhythm of North and West African clubs,” he concluded.
Chiefs showing positive signs in the league
While Chiefs continue to make headlines with their historic run in continental football, the team is also showing promising signs of resurgence in the domestic league. Amakhosi currently occupy third place on the Premier Soccer League table, having accumulated 22 points.
They are level with arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, who sit in second place by virtue of a superior goal difference. Just ahead of them are defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who lead the standings with 25 points.
This tight race at the top reflects a renewed sense of competitiveness and consistency from Chiefs, who appear to be finding their rhythm.
What’s next for the Glamour Boys?
With the FIFA international break underway, Chiefs have a valuable window to regroup and sharpen their preparations for a demanding stretch of fixtures. Their next assignment sees them heading north for a crucial CAF Confederation Cup Group D opener against Al Masry on November 23.
Just a week later, Amakhosi will return to familiar territory as they host continental heavyweights Zamalek SC at home on 30 November. These back-to-back clashes will be pivotal in setting the tone for Chiefs’ campaign in the group stages, and the break offers a timely opportunity to fine-tune their strategy and build momentum.