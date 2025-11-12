Former Orlando Pirates coach & Turkish Football Federation official expresses confidence in Kaizer Chiefs for CAF Confederation Cup success but warns they must not be ‘static’ or risk being exposed

"Chiefs dominate possession, create chances but for me, the question would be, can Chiefs turn their dominance into dominance that counts?" said Ertugral, speaking to KickOff.

"In these types of international games, the bigger picture will be about depth, mentality, and continental readiness. The team is tactically better organized this season.

"I think there is much more clear defensive identity that I could see. They are compact, the rest of the defence is organized and have controlled transitions. It's very visible.

"To be successful in international football I think their structure must evolve. CAF football exposes teams that stay too static," explained the former Turkish Football Federation technical advisor.

"For me, what I really think is the defensive line must learn to breathe within the game and adjust distances under pressure, not just defending zones.

"I think they can control games, to be successful, they have to learn to be much more dynamic when you face, especially away games, the unpredictable rhythm of North and West African clubs,” he concluded.