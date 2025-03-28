Thulani Hlatshwayo of SuperSport UnitedBackpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Former Orlando Pirates captain Thulani Hlatshwayo believes Bafana Bafana has strong depth in the centre-back position and has high praise for a former Kaizer Chiefs defender - ‘He is representing the country, playing at the highest level in the world.’

Hugo Broos fielded a makeshift defense with Sibisi and Ngezana against Lesotho and Benin, keeping clean sheets in both wins to tighten World Cup hopes

  • Hlatshwayo praises Ngezana for his improvement
  • He feels Bafana now have depth in defence
  • 'Tyson' faces huge task to move his club out of relegation zone
