Former Orlando Pirates captain Thulani Hlatshwayo believes Bafana Bafana has strong depth in the centre-back position and has high praise for a former Kaizer Chiefs defender - ‘He is representing the country, playing at the highest level in the world.’
Hugo Broos fielded a makeshift defense with Sibisi and Ngezana against Lesotho and Benin, keeping clean sheets in both wins to tighten World Cup hopes
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hlatshwayo praises Ngezana for his improvement
- He feels Bafana now have depth in defence
- 'Tyson' faces huge task to move his club out of relegation zone