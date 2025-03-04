Former Nigeria and Cercle Brugge star explains how Kaizer Chiefs and Motaungs were scammed into signing Club Always Ready striker - 'Whoever approved that deal should be held accountable'
The Soweto giants have been slammed for signing a player who underperformed as the club's struggles continue.
- Amakhosi signed South American player
- The tall striker struggled to adapt in PSL
- Amakhosi have been slammed by Nigerian legend