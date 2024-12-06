Former Manchester United assistant coach McCarthy names Mamelodi Sundowns duo he would take to Europe should he bag another big job - 'These are players the country should be seeing in the Uefa Champions League'
Uefa champions league winner has mentioned two players from Masandawana that he feels can make it in Europe.
- McCarthy targets top South African talent
- Mokoena and Williams key to Sundowns’ success
- Big match against AS FAR awaits