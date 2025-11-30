Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lebohang Maboe assessed after his first Kaizer Chiefs start in CAF Confederation Cup against Zamalek SC

Maboe, who played in 43 CAF games for Sundowns, is Chiefs' most experienced player when it comes to continental assignments. The other player who carries CAF experience is Gaston Sirino, as he, just like Maboe, was part of the Sundowns setup before.

According to Maboe, Amakhosi can only be successful in their CAF campaign if they make maximum use of their chances.

"Games in the CAF give you that false sense of being in control of the game. Looking at the game in the first half [against Al Masry], we were in control, but the game can literally change within a split second," Maboe said in an earlier interview.

"So, we have to make sure that we are very shrewd and convert the half-chances that we get because in the CAF games, you are not always going to have a clear chance to score."

"So, for us, it is to bury the game when we still feel that we are dominating the opponents," he added.

"Getting goals is the most important thing because that is how you win games, so if we don’t score goals, obviously, we won’t win any games. So, I think we just need to convert the half-chances that we get. I know we will definitely grow in the tournament; that is sure."