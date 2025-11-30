Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lebohang Maboe assessed after his first Kaizer Chiefs start in CAF Confederation Cup against Zamalek SC
How did Maboe fare in first start?
Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze has discussed how experienced Lebohang Maboe performed during their Confederation Cup Group D game against Zamalek on Saturday.
The Glamour Boys managed to collect a point after Mohamed Sobhi scored an own goal in the sixth minute of added time to ensure the game ended in a draw. The Nedbank Cup champions were stunned early in the game when Seifeddine Jaziri found the back of the net just three minutes into the game.
Kaze has now assessed Maboe, given him credit and said the South African had a good game generally.
'Maboe can find players in tight spaces'
“I believe that the whole team played well; they helped each other. We know Maboe’s technical qualities. He’s a player who drives you forward. He’s a player who can find players in very tight spaces," Kaze said as per FARPost.
“I feel he had a very good game. He’s a player who also drives the other players. You need a player who can level up the technical quality of the team," he added.
“I will take the support from Polokwane fans, who came in numbers to help us. What we did, the point that we got, that’s the push from the fans, and we thank them, and we promise them that we will do everything to make them proud.”
Strikers defended
The Burundian tactician also defended his strikers for failing to make use of the many chances created. However, he stressed that the players must work on their concentration levels.
"I will not blame anyone; they tried their best, but we need to help them to have a better structure around the structures. Today we tried to play through the defence with short passes; we tried everything,” the coach added.
"I think we just need to level up our concentration a little bit in front of the net, and as we get it right in different defences, we'll get it right in attack."
How can Chiefs navigate Confederation Cup hurdles?
Maboe, who played in 43 CAF games for Sundowns, is Chiefs' most experienced player when it comes to continental assignments. The other player who carries CAF experience is Gaston Sirino, as he, just like Maboe, was part of the Sundowns setup before.
According to Maboe, Amakhosi can only be successful in their CAF campaign if they make maximum use of their chances.
"Games in the CAF give you that false sense of being in control of the game. Looking at the game in the first half [against Al Masry], we were in control, but the game can literally change within a split second," Maboe said in an earlier interview.
"So, we have to make sure that we are very shrewd and convert the half-chances that we get because in the CAF games, you are not always going to have a clear chance to score."
"So, for us, it is to bury the game when we still feel that we are dominating the opponents," he added.
"Getting goals is the most important thing because that is how you win games, so if we don’t score goals, obviously, we won’t win any games. So, I think we just need to convert the half-chances that we get. I know we will definitely grow in the tournament; that is sure."
Where do Chiefs stand?
After two rounds, the Glamour Boys are third in the group with just one point. They lost the opening game after going down 2-1 against Al Masry in Suez a week ago.
Al Masry lead with six points after a 3-2 win over Zesco United on Saturday. The Zambian side are at the bottom without a win and without a point.
Next for Amakhosi is a Premier Soccer League game against struggling Chippa United on December 3.