Dumisani Koyana

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Keagan Dolly officially joins PSL club five months after leaving Kaizer Chiefs

The Mpumalanga side have announced the signing of 31-year-old playmaker on a one-year deal with an option for an extension.

  • Keagan Dolly joins TS Galaxy’s midfield
  • Last played competitive football eight months ago
  • Seeks to reignite career and form
