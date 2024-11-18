Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Keagan Dolly officially joins PSL club five months after leaving Kaizer Chiefs

TS GALAXY X AccountDumisani KoyanaFormer Mamelodi Sundowns star Keagan Dolly officially joins PSL club five months after leaving Kaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueK. DollyTS GalaxySekhukhune United vs TS GalaxySekhukhune UnitedKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCThe Mpumalanga side have announced the signing of 31-year-old playmaker on a one-year deal with an option for an extension.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKeagan Dolly joins TS Galaxy’s midfieldLast played competitive football eight months agoSeeks to reignite career and formFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱