Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi remains coy on why Golden Arrows fired Kaizer Chiefs slayer Knox Mutizwa and AmaZulu-linked Thabani Zuke - 'We prefer to keep our dirty linen within the house'
The tactician gave a limited response regarding the two when pressed to clarify whether they are still contracted to Abafana Bes’thende.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Duo reportedly released
- Zuke linked with Usuthu
- Mutizwa has been key player for Arrows