Kiplagat Sang

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi remains coy on why Golden Arrows fired Kaizer Chiefs slayer Knox Mutizwa and AmaZulu-linked Thabani Zuke - 'We prefer to keep our dirty linen within the house'

Premier Soccer League, Kaizer Chiefs, Richards Bay vs Lamontville Golden Arrows, Richards Bay, Lamontville Golden Arrows, Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Sekhukhune United, Sekhukhune United, Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs, Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, M. Mngqithi, T. Zuke, K. Mutizwa

The tactician gave a limited response regarding the two when pressed to clarify whether they are still contracted to Abafana Bes’thende.

  • Duo reportedly released
  • Zuke linked with Usuthu
  • Mutizwa has been key player for Arrows
