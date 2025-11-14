+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro nominated for prestigious Puskas Award alongside Arsenal star Declan Rice & Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

The 27-year-old quality attacker made his name with the defending Premier Soccer League champions in the prestigious global club competition staged in the United States. He scored one of the best goals for the season as Masandawana collected four points, but narrowly missed making the knockout phase.

  • Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage

    Ribeiro showed his class in the United States

    The Brazilian was part of the Mamelodi Sundowns team that played in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States a couple of months ago.

    The reigning Premier Soccer League champions represented the continent alongside Al Ahly of Egypt, Tunisia's Esperance, and Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco's Botola Pro League.

    Masandawana, like the other three teams, were eliminated from the competition but made an impression with their style of play. They were the only team that collected a win from the continent, drew the other one, and lost once as well. 

    The Brazilians scored five goals, whereby Ribeiro assisted once and scored one as well.

    • Advertisement

  • WATCH: Ribeiro, Rice & Yamal's goals

    Ribeiro scored the best goal of the tournament in the 4-3 loss against the Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

    In that game, the attacker sprinted from the ball for more than 50 yards, beat his marker before, against all odds, giving Masandawana an 11th-minute lead, much to the delight of his teammates and South Africans at large.

    The goal has now been nominated for the prestigious Puskas Award. However, he will come up against some top names like Arsenal's Declan Rice, who scored a world-class free-kick against Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League in the 3-0 first-half win at the Emirates.

    Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has also been nominated thanks to his strike against Espanyol that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

  • Full list of Puskas nominees

    Alerrandro | Vitória v. Cruzeiro | 19 August 2024

    Alessandro Deiola | Cagliari v. Venezia | 18 May 2025

    Pedro de la Vega | Cruz Azul v. Seattle Sounders | 31 July 2025

    Santiago Montiel | Independiente v. Independiente Rivadavia | 11 May 2025

    Amr Nasser | Al Ahly v. Pharco | 17 April 2025

    Carlos Orrantía | Querétaro v. Atlas | 16 April 2025

    Lucas Ribeiro Costa | Mamelodi Sundowns v. Borussia Dortmund | 21 June 2025

    Declan Rice | Arsenal v. Real Madrid | 8 April 2025

    Rizky Ridho | Persija Jakarta v. Arema | 9 March 2025

    Kévin Rodrigues | Kasımpaşa v. Rizespor | 9 February 2025

    Lamine Yamal | Espanyol v. Barcelona | 15 May 2025

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    Masandawana fans share mixed feelings on voting for Ribeiro

    Ribeiro left the club unceremoniously at the beginning of the season, after forcing a move to Spanish second-tier outfit Cultural Leonesa. This is after making his name at the club for the two seasons he was contracted to them, where he shone domestically and abroad. 

    The South American will need fans' votes, but it seems not everyone is willing to support him. Have a look at what they posted on their respective social media accounts.

    "As a Mamelodi Sundowns fan, I will not vote for the devil. I have a lot of things to do" - Boikanyo Focalist Jr. 

    "As Kaizer Chiefs fans, we would vote for Ribeiro, and he will win. Masandawana supporters abused us" - Pride Higgins

    "Things like these make Sundowns shine on the international stage, and you wonder why we keep appearing on Fifa awards nominees, we don't use chemical engineering because Fifa VAR can see this witchcraft" - Mlungisi Mkhize 

    "Even if all Mamelodi Sundowns fans vote, it won't make a difference they are 57" - Beam Njova Njova Njovisto

    "As a member of Mamelodi Sundowns, I can't vote for someone who disrespected my team" - Mvuselelo Mvuse Mkhize 

  • Lucas RibeiroGetty Images

    What Ribeiro's win will mean

    Ribeiro scored the goal when he was still playing in the Premier Soccer League.

    If he beats some top names like Rice and Yamal, South African football will be known worldwide, since fans around the world will know quality football exists there.

    It will end up attracting some top players who will add quality to the top-flight football. 