Former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro nominated for prestigious Puskas Award alongside Arsenal star Declan Rice & Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

The Brazilian was part of the Mamelodi Sundowns team that played in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States a couple of months ago.

The reigning Premier Soccer League champions represented the continent alongside Al Ahly of Egypt, Tunisia's Esperance, and Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco's Botola Pro League.

Masandawana, like the other three teams, were eliminated from the competition but made an impression with their style of play. They were the only team that collected a win from the continent, drew the other one, and lost once as well.

The Brazilians scored five goals, whereby Ribeiro assisted once and scored one as well.