Former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro nominated for prestigious Puskas Award alongside Arsenal star Declan Rice & Lamine Yamal of Barcelona
Ribeiro showed his class in the United States
The Brazilian was part of the Mamelodi Sundowns team that played in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States a couple of months ago.
The reigning Premier Soccer League champions represented the continent alongside Al Ahly of Egypt, Tunisia's Esperance, and Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco's Botola Pro League.
Masandawana, like the other three teams, were eliminated from the competition but made an impression with their style of play. They were the only team that collected a win from the continent, drew the other one, and lost once as well.
The Brazilians scored five goals, whereby Ribeiro assisted once and scored one as well.
WATCH: Ribeiro, Rice & Yamal's goals
Ribeiro scored the best goal of the tournament in the 4-3 loss against the Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.
In that game, the attacker sprinted from the ball for more than 50 yards, beat his marker before, against all odds, giving Masandawana an 11th-minute lead, much to the delight of his teammates and South Africans at large.
The goal has now been nominated for the prestigious Puskas Award. However, he will come up against some top names like Arsenal's Declan Rice, who scored a world-class free-kick against Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League in the 3-0 first-half win at the Emirates.
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has also been nominated thanks to his strike against Espanyol that gave the goalkeeper no chance.
Full list of Puskas nominees
Alerrandro | Vitória v. Cruzeiro | 19 August 2024
Alessandro Deiola | Cagliari v. Venezia | 18 May 2025
Pedro de la Vega | Cruz Azul v. Seattle Sounders | 31 July 2025
Santiago Montiel | Independiente v. Independiente Rivadavia | 11 May 2025
Amr Nasser | Al Ahly v. Pharco | 17 April 2025
Carlos Orrantía | Querétaro v. Atlas | 16 April 2025
Lucas Ribeiro Costa | Mamelodi Sundowns v. Borussia Dortmund | 21 June 2025
Declan Rice | Arsenal v. Real Madrid | 8 April 2025
Rizky Ridho | Persija Jakarta v. Arema | 9 March 2025
Kévin Rodrigues | Kasımpaşa v. Rizespor | 9 February 2025
Lamine Yamal | Espanyol v. Barcelona | 15 May 2025
Masandawana fans share mixed feelings on voting for Ribeiro
Ribeiro left the club unceremoniously at the beginning of the season, after forcing a move to Spanish second-tier outfit Cultural Leonesa. This is after making his name at the club for the two seasons he was contracted to them, where he shone domestically and abroad.
The South American will need fans' votes, but it seems not everyone is willing to support him. Have a look at what they posted on their respective social media accounts.
"As a Mamelodi Sundowns fan, I will not vote for the devil. I have a lot of things to do" - Boikanyo Focalist Jr.
"As Kaizer Chiefs fans, we would vote for Ribeiro, and he will win. Masandawana supporters abused us" - Pride Higgins
"Things like these make Sundowns shine on the international stage, and you wonder why we keep appearing on Fifa awards nominees, we don't use chemical engineering because Fifa VAR can see this witchcraft" - Mlungisi Mkhize
"Even if all Mamelodi Sundowns fans vote, it won't make a difference they are 57" - Beam Njova Njova Njovisto
"As a member of Mamelodi Sundowns, I can't vote for someone who disrespected my team" - Mvuselelo Mvuse Mkhize
What Ribeiro's win will mean
Ribeiro scored the goal when he was still playing in the Premier Soccer League.
If he beats some top names like Rice and Yamal, South African football will be known worldwide, since fans around the world will know quality football exists there.
It will end up attracting some top players who will add quality to the top-flight football.