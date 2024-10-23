Themba Zwane, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Aubrey Ngoma explains why Themba Zwane 'is going to be difficult to replace' but names players capable of taking over in future - 'They must be protected and guided'

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCH. BroosT. ZwaneR. MofokengO. AppollisJ. AdamsUganda vs South AfricaUgandaSouth Africa vs South SudanSouth Sudan

Ngoma speaks about protecting a trio of possible Mshishi replacements even though the Sundowns and Bafana midfielder is irreplaceable.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Protect Appolis, Adams and Mofokeng
  • It is going to be difficult to replace him
  • He has proved to be a rare breed
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below