Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Keagan Dolly excited about the TS Galaxy project after months in limbo - 'We're just looking forward to enjoying football again'
Ex Glamour Boys winger excited about the Tim Sukazi project after leaving Amakhozi and finding himself in the wilderness.
- Dolly brings leadership and experience to Galaxy
- The Rockets rebuild under a fresh coaching team
- Focus on fitness, form, and youthful mentorship