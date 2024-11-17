Khanyisa Mayo, CR Belouizdad, September 2024Backpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Khanyisa Mayo learning from CR Belouizdad teammate Islam Slimani of Algeria as Bafana Bafana forward targets move to top European league - 'I'm willing to fight'

South AfricaK. Mayo1. DivisionCR BelouizdadMC Alger vs CR BelouizdadMC AlgerI. Slimani

The former South Africa under-17 international embraces life in North Africa, learning from Islam Slimani at the Algerian champions.

  • Belouizdad offers path to greater heights
  • Mayo learns from Slimani’s vast experience
