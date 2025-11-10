Former Kaizer Chiefs star reveals how Itumeleng Khune 'never gave up on me' during his rehab process 'he would get me food, and he was like a father to me'

“Khune was there for me. I also had support from Ricardo Goss. They were there to support me and also Jaisen Clifford,” Sekgota told FARPost.

“Khune never gave up on me. Those guys have been there for me since day one, and I would like to thank them and also wish them all the best in what they do," he added.

“While I was in rehab, Khune would get me things that I needed. He would get me food. Whatever I needed, he was there to bring along. He was like a father to me, and I really appreciate that.”

“I also want to say thank you to the Mohlala family. Martin Mohlala is the chairman of the club. I would like to thank him for giving me hope and believing in me. He is the one who took me out of rehab. Yes, so I am very grateful to him.”