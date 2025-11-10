Former Kaizer Chiefs star reveals how Itumeleng Khune 'never gave up on me' during his rehab process 'he would get me food, and he was like a father to me'
Khune's help revealed
Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Kgaogelo Sekgota has explained how Amakhosi's legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune helped him during his time at a rehabilitation centre.
The winger recently completed his four-month rehabilitation process at Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre, and during that period, he has listed the people who played crucial roles.
Among them is Khune, whom he has described in glowing terms.
'Khune was there for me'
“Khune was there for me. I also had support from Ricardo Goss. They were there to support me and also Jaisen Clifford,” Sekgota told FARPost.
“Khune never gave up on me. Those guys have been there for me since day one, and I would like to thank them and also wish them all the best in what they do," he added.
“While I was in rehab, Khune would get me things that I needed. He would get me food. Whatever I needed, he was there to bring along. He was like a father to me, and I really appreciate that.”
“I also want to say thank you to the Mohlala family. Martin Mohlala is the chairman of the club. I would like to thank him for giving me hope and believing in me. He is the one who took me out of rehab. Yes, so I am very grateful to him.”
How did Sekgota find himself in a rehab centre?
The former Magesi FC winger has opened up about the struggle that led to his admission at the rehabilitation centre. Now, he states he is fully recovered and ready to chase his goals again.
“Obviously, my family, my partner, and I made an agreement that I must go there and reset myself,” he added.
“As a person, you do have challenges, and I have learnt from the ones I faced. My family never turned back on me. My partner never turned her back on me," Sekgota continued.
“So I am myself, and I am Kgaogelo Sekgota as people know. I am also just working hard to do what’s best for me and my family,” he stated.
“I am fully recovered, and I also believe that most young kids will take an example by taking such steps if they have a problem or challenge in life. I believe that people will learn something from me: that if you have challenges in life, you do have to face them and work on them.”
Morocco interest revealed
When he was taken to the rehabilitation centre, it emerged that his struggle with marijuana had denied him a chance to join a club in Morocco.
Watson Luandi, CEO of the Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo, revealed that the forward had attracted interest from North Africa, but that deal did not see the light of day due to the player's state of health.
When did Sekgota join and leave Chiefs?
The forward joined the Soweto giants in July 2021 and went on to become a fan favourite due to his skills. He was released by Amakhosi in 2023 and went on to sign for Stellenbosch.
The 28-year-old made his Bafana Bafana debut in the 2019 COSAFA Cup against Uganda.
Where is he now?
Sekgota is now with the SAFA Limpopo ABC Motsepe League side Tubatse United.
He hopes to find his footing back and chase his football dreams after facing the off-field issues.