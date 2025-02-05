Former Kaizer Chiefs star makes provocative claim about Orlando Pirates Patrick Maswanganyi - 'Tito is better than Themba Zwane for me'
The two Tembisa-born midfielders are currently regarded as the top 10s in South Africa, yet fans and analysts have been comparing their abilities.
- Khanye claims Tito is better than Zwane
- The two players have been good for Pirates and Downs
- They are arguably best attacking midfielders in SA