Michael Madyira

Former Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese details how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela offered him his Range Rover if he scored a certain amount of goals - 'But how am I going to get the car if I’m not playing'

The retired footballer has opened up on what transpired when the Masandawana coach was in his first season at Naturena.

  • Komphela joined Chiefs in 2015
  • He wanted Lebese to form the core of his team
  • But things did not pan out that way
