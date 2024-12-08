Manqoba Mngqithi of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Former Kaizer Chiefs star criticizes Mamelodi Sundowns' performances under Manqoba Mngqithi in the Champions League - 'It looks like everybody can beat Mamelodi Sundowns'

CAF Champions League

According to an ex-Amakhosi player, Masandawana look like the whipping boys of the group stages, and their style of play is not up to scratch.

  • Junior Khanye questions team’s dominance
  • Sundowns under fire for performances
  • Raja Casablanca clash looms large
