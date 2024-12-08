Former Kaizer Chiefs star criticizes Mamelodi Sundowns' performances under Manqoba Mngqithi in the Champions League - 'It looks like everybody can beat Mamelodi Sundowns'
According to an ex-Amakhosi player, Masandawana look like the whipping boys of the group stages, and their style of play is not up to scratch.
- Junior Khanye questions team’s dominance
- Sundowns under fire for performances
- Raja Casablanca clash looms large