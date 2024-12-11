Siyabonga Ngezana, FCSBFCSB
Michael Madyira

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana wins major award in Romania

South AfricaS. NgezanaTS Galaxy vs Kaizer ChiefsTS GalaxyKaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueFC FCSB

The Bafana Bafana star continues to get some honours in Romania as he asserts himself as one of the best players in the SuperLiga.

  • Ngezana received a major award on Tuesday
  • He was named SuperLiga Defender of the Season
  • A major sports publication is behind the award
