The former Bafana Bafana star explains how he came close to becoming part of Ralf Rangnick's backroom staff.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Carnell was working in the MLS when the United opportunity arose

He had been linked to be part of Rangnick's backroom staff

The ex-Chiefs star explains how the move failed Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below