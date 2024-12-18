Former Kaizer Chiefs coach joins Marumo Gallants ahead of Orlando Pirates clash as Mamelodi Sundowns legend Dan Malesela is placed on 'special leave' amid links with Golden Arrows
Gallants have been posting inconsistent results after returning to the South African top-flight and they have made a change in their technical team.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Malesela has been coaching Gallants
- He has struggled for consistency
- Gallants announce technical changes