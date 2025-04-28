Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt names best eleven players he has coached & states Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams 'should have gone to Europe' - 'The way he's gone to the next level'
Gavin Hunt, recently let go by SuperSport United, says Ronwen Williams should be in Europe after starring for Masandawana and Bafana Bafana.
- Hunt selects his best XI
- Williams continues global rise
- Sundowns close to historic eight