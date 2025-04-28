Gavin Hunt, Teko ModiseBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt names best eleven players he has coached & states Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams 'should have gone to Europe' - 'The way he's gone to the next level'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCG. HuntMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Richards BayRichards BayR. WilliamsN. AllieB. KhumaloM. GouldE. PelembeD. KlateB. McCarthy

Gavin Hunt, recently let go by SuperSport United, says Ronwen Williams should be in Europe after starring for Masandawana and Bafana Bafana.

  • Hunt selects his best XI
  • Williams continues global rise
  • Sundowns close to historic eight
