Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson insists Amakhosi will continue to struggle to get Bafana Bafana slots if they don't borrow leaf from Real Madrid & Barcelona

In recent assignments, Kaizer Chiefs - at least, had Thabiso Monyane and Mduduzi Shabalala making the Bafana Bafana team that took part in the last 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Prior to the duo, Rushwin Dortley was another trusted member of coach Hugo Broos' squad before an injury that has put him out for about a year now.

Monyane showed real quality when he played in the goalless draw against Zimbabwe, but an injury saw him miss the win over Rwanda, and he has just returned from injury. Broos, however, opted to overlook Shabalala, who has been doing quite well at Amakhosi.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have dominated the recent squad that will play Zambia on Saturday in an international friendly to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

South Africa's squad to play Chipolopolo

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Thabang Matuludi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Masindi Nemtajela, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule, Keletso Makgalwa.