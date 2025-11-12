Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson insists Amakhosi will continue to struggle to get Bafana Bafana slots if they don't borrow leaf from Real Madrid & Barcelona
Bafana Bafana against Zambia without Chiefs!
In recent assignments, Kaizer Chiefs - at least, had Thabiso Monyane and Mduduzi Shabalala making the Bafana Bafana team that took part in the last 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Prior to the duo, Rushwin Dortley was another trusted member of coach Hugo Broos' squad before an injury that has put him out for about a year now.
Monyane showed real quality when he played in the goalless draw against Zimbabwe, but an injury saw him miss the win over Rwanda, and he has just returned from injury. Broos, however, opted to overlook Shabalala, who has been doing quite well at Amakhosi.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have dominated the recent squad that will play Zambia on Saturday in an international friendly to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
South Africa's squad to play Chipolopolo
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Thabang Matuludi
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Masindi Nemtajela, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole
Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule, Keletso Makgalwa.
Have Chiefs improved this season?
Last season, Kaizer Chiefs struggled across all competitions apart from the Nedbank Cup, which they went on to win and in the process ended their decade-long trophy drought.
However, they finished outside the top eight in the Premier Soccer League for the second time in a row, which saw them miss the MTN8.
In the ongoing 2025/26 campaign, Chiefs have done quite well; they are third on the PSL table with 22 points, the same as second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have a better goal difference, and just three behind the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more.
Amakhosi have also made the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, hoping to deliver despite making a return after years in the cold.
This is the only consistency that will make coach Hugo Broos to have Amakhosi players in the Bafana Bafana squad and not buying players, as explained by the club's former coach Cavin Johnson.
Johnson adamant Chiefs will only make Bafana Bafana squad with consistency
"No, it's got nothing to do with recruitment, you've got to look at it and analyse it on a pitch stage," he said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.
"If you look at who dominates the Spanish national team, who dominates? [It is Barcelona and Real Madrid].
"Exactly and those are consistent teams. So what does that tell you? All Chiefs have to do is be more consistent within the league, and their players will get an opportunity to play in the Bafana team. That's all it is telling you," Johnson added.
"I mean, when you look at it like that, then you've answered the question you asked yourself. If you ask yourself, who is dominating the South African national team? [Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates], thank you. Are they consistent?
"So you answered your own question. It's not about recruitment, it's not about this, it's about being consistent within your league, and that way, your players are getting noticed more," the former Al Ahly assistant coach concluded.
Chiefs player who might make AFCON squad
Well, coach Broos is expected to announce his final 2025 AFCON squad in the first or second week of December, and as revealed, he already has an idea of who will be included.
However, a host of Chiefs players can convince the tactician to have them in his squad.
Monyane is one player who has seamlessly settled at Chiefs after joining them from Orlando Pirates. He proved his quality against Zimbabwe and can step in if Khuliso Mudau is injured.
Shabalala is a massive player who, despite being 21, is already a key player at the Soweto giants and is destined for greatness. They have a couple of games to convince Broos to have them in his plans for the biennial competition.