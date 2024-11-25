Former English Premier League and French Ligue 1 star praises Orlando Pirates ahead of Caf Champions League clash against CR Belouizdad - 'They play good football'
The well-traveled Algerian striker is confident his side will beat the Bucs but admitted they will not find it easy against the PSL log leaders.
- Sliman expects tough game against Pirates
- Bucs have been impressive this season so far
- They are set to face Belouizdad in the Caf CL clash