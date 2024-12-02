Former Egypt coach backs Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs to reinfoce squad in January transfer window - 'There are two or three positions where improvements could be vital'
The Soweto giants have blown hot and cold in the last few months and some feel there is a lack of quality players in the squad.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Experienced coach not convinced with Chiefs players
- Amakhosi were busy in SA winter transfer window
- The Soweto giants have been inconsistent this term