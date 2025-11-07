Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou explains why 'South Africa can be the surprise team' at AFCON and bets on Bafana Bafana
Betting on SA
Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou is betting on South Africa to shine at the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco.
The Ivorian is confident that Bafana Bafana are set for success because the team is getting good players from equally good clubs.
Kalou is in South Africa as a UEFA Champions League analyst for SuperSport, and he took his time to explain why he believes Hugo Broos' side is his favourite side to do well in the upcoming continental finals.
The 40-year-old believes South Africa are getting back to the level where they were before, and this is one of the reasons he is tipping them to do well in Morocco.
SA coming back
“I think South Africa is coming back; they are doing very well, and they have qualified for the World Cup," Kalou said.
“They are getting back to the level that they used to show us. We know that football is big here, and there are big clubs with huge programmes for youth, and that is how you develop your local football - and South Africa is doing that very well," he added.
“I won’t be surprised to see them continue to do well because in the last AFCON, they did very well, and they were one of the surprise teams. I am putting my money on South Africa, and they can be the surprise team at the tournament.”
“Participating in AFCON is about representing your nation."
Looking back
In explaining why AFCON is a big tournament that also inspires hope, Kalou recalled their own experience playing for the Ivory Coast.
“For us, coming back to represent Ivory Coast was special, and I could see the excitement on Didier (Drogba) and Yaya (Toure) coming back home and wearing that jersey because we wanted to win it for our country," he stated.
“Things look a bit different from when I started; a lot of things have improved now,” Kalou continued.
“It even gives African children who didn’t grow up in Africa the desire to come back and play in the competition because of the legends that have participated in it and made it appealing. The level of the game has changed, and African football has also developed.”
Hoping for better campaign
In the last AFCON edition that was hosted in the Ivory Coast, Hugo Broos' Bafana finished as the third-placed team.
In Morocco, there is a general feeling that the 1996 African champions can go further as they attempt to bag their second continental star.
South Africa are in Group B alongside COSAFA rivals Angola and Zimbabwe, as well as perennial champions Egypt. Bafana will start their campaign with a game against Angola on December 22 before facing the Pharaohs on December 26.
Mzansi will conclude their group games with a duel against the Warriors on December 29.
As part of their preparation for AFCON, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has organised a friendly match for Bafana. The match against Zambia will be played in South Africa on Friday, 14 November, although the match venue is yet to be confirmed.
Apart from looking forward to the AFCON finals, South Africa also have their eyes firmly on the World Cup showpiece next year after booking their place under considerable challenges and pressure.