Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou explains why 'South Africa can be the surprise team' at AFCON and bets on Bafana Bafana

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou is betting on South Africa to shine at the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco.

The Ivorian is confident that Bafana Bafana are set for success because the team is getting good players from equally good clubs.

Kalou is in South Africa as a UEFA Champions League analyst for SuperSport, and he took his time to explain why he believes Hugo Broos' side is his favourite side to do well in the upcoming continental finals.

The 40-year-old believes South Africa are getting back to the level where they were before, and this is one of the reasons he is tipping them to do well in Morocco.