Mamelodi Sundowns, May 2025Backpage
Celine Abrahams

Former Bafana Bafana striker calls out Premier Soccer League clubs for ‘peanut' salaries; Praises Mamelodi Sundowns for leading the way - ‘Until teams invest like them, it’ll be a one-horse race for the next coming six, seven years’

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCD. NdlovuMarumo GallantsKaizer ChiefsOrlando Pirates

The well-travelled South African player returned home and got a fresh taste of the current level of domestic football.

  • Ex-Bafana striker lifts lid on PSL players salaries
  • He praises Sundowns’ investment 
  • The 35-year-old highlights talent in the country

