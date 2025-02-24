FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-ARSENALAFP
Michael Madyira

Former Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates goalkeeper set to reunite with Benni McCarthy in Kenya as ex-Manchester United coach takes charge of Harambee Stars - Reports

B. McCarthySouth AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueMarumo Gallants vs Orlando PiratesMarumo GallantsOrlando PiratesKenyaManchester United

The former Sint-Truiden assistant coach has for long been the firm favourite to take up the Harambee Stars job.

  • Benni was being linked with the Kenya job
  • A report suggests he has been appointed
  • An ex-Pirates is said to have followed him to Kenya
