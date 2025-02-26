Vusumuzi Vilakazi, AmaZuluBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Former AmaZulu mentor slams Usuthu coaching arrangements after Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane's co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi's departure - 'It's absolutely nonsense'

Premier Soccer LeagueA. ZwaneAmaZulu FCKaizer ChiefsV. VilakaziAmaZulu FC vs Cape Town City FC

The co-coaching setup has lately become a trend in South African football, but many admirers of the beautiful game oppose this arrangement.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Former PSL coach slams AmaZulu coaching arrangement
  • Vilakazi parted ways with Usuthu on Tuesday
  • Chiefs legend Zwane has become sole head coach
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match