Former AmaZulu mentor slams Usuthu coaching arrangements after Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane's co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi's departure - 'It's absolutely nonsense'
The co-coaching setup has lately become a trend in South African football, but many admirers of the beautiful game oppose this arrangement.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Former PSL coach slams AmaZulu coaching arrangement
- Vilakazi parted ways with Usuthu on Tuesday
- Chiefs legend Zwane has become sole head coach