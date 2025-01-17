Football analyst warns Kaizer Chiefs against signing SuperSport United striker - 'What has he done to deserve recognition from Amakhosi? Nasreddine Nabi is leading Soweto giants in the wrong direction'

BackPagePixMichael MadyiraFootball analyst warns Kaizer Chiefs against signing SuperSport United striker - 'What has he done to deserve recognition from Amakhosi? Nasreddine Nabi is leading Soweto giants in the wrong direction'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersKaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedN. NabiSuperSport United vs Polokwane CitySuperSport UnitedPolokwane CityThe Soweto giants are surprise suitors of the 30-year-old who has been at Matsatsantsa for the last three months. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs are searching for a strikerThey are targeting MorrisA former Amakhosi star disapproves the pursuitFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱