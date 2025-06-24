The reigning league champions of South Arica will take on tricolor in the final match of the Group F with a place in the knockout stages at stake

In a clash of footballing titans, Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns with the Brazilian Serie A side Fluminense in their last match of the FIFA Club World Cup Group F.

Masandawana were involved in a gruelling encounter that served nothing but the high level of entertainment against Borussia Dortmund this past weekend.

The action-packed match ended with BVB claiming a 4-3 victory over the dominant force of South African football.

Despite the loss against Dortmund, who have been dubbed as favourites to top Group F and qualify for the knockout stages, Sundowns won the hearts of many football lover across the globe with their fearless and entertaining possession-based football.

Having collected three points so far in their group, Sundowns will need to go out guns blazing searching for a win against Fluminense to qualify for the knockout stages.

With that being said, the front trio of Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Iqraam Rayners, and Tashreeq Matthews could be pivotal for Downs to get positive results against their next opponent.

Rayners, the former Stellenbosch FC talisman, has already proven his goal-scoring pedigree with two goals so far in the competition, while Ribeiro is a constant threat with his blistering pace, skill, and eye for goal.

GOAL profiles Fluminense ahead of the crucial clash against Sundowns: