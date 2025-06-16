Flamengo vs Espérance Sportive de Tunis Fifa Club World Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the Red and Yellow's clash with the South American outfit as both sides meet in the opening match.

Elias Mokwana's Esperance Sportive de Tunis will start their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup Group D assignment against Flamengo in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Both teams will be going for nothing less than a win to stand a chance of getting out of the pool, which is also made up of Chelsea and Los Angeles FC.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Flamengo and Esperance, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.