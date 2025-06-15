Five Mamelodi Sundowns players who could announce themselves on the global stage at the Fifa Club World Cup

On Wednesday, Mamelodi Sundowns will open their Fifa Club World Cup campaign with a crucial clash against South Korean outfit Ulsan HD.

The clash, which will mark the second time that the Brazilians will participate in the global showpiece, is set for a midnight kickoff.

The last time that Sundowns participated in the competition was back in 2016, when it was hosted in Japan, and it was a massive platform for the Downs players to showcase their talent.

This time around, the competition, held in the United States of America, will provide the current crop of players with the opportunity to sell themselves on a global market.

Sundowns are in Group F alongside strong sides like Ulsan, German giants Borussia Dortmund and Brazilian heavyweights Fluminense.

The South African giants have several quality players who could catch the eye of international scouts during the competition.

Here, GOAL picks five Sundowns players who could earn themselves moves to bigger clubs abroad with a strong showing at the Club World Cup.