Fired ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach and four-time PSL title winner points out who will find it 'very difficult' to win league trophy between Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, who was recently fired by newbies Durban City, believes Pirates have a good opportunity of winning the title.

He argues that their failure to progress in the CAF Champions League is a blessing in disguise, but does not fully rule out Sundowns.

“I don’t really care, but if you look at the squad that they’ve got the last three years, this Pirates squad, I think they’ve got huge impact players, which makes the difference,” the 61-year-old opened up to the media.

“If you look at this squad, I think that’s going to be possibly [the main reason], and they’ve been out of Africa. Out of Africa, my friend, you’ve got no idea. If you’re out of Africa, I think it’s a big plus for them.

“With the squad, when they bring in on [Oswin] Appollis, these types of players, they make a huge impact on the game. They are the country-based players, sitting on a bench. So, I think that’s the difference in the squad, I think," Hunt added.

“They’ve got huge pace and speed, which hurt teams, and I think that’s the difference. So, I’m not saying who’s going to win the league, but I just think this squad is very strong.

“I think for Sundowns, it’s very difficult. You know when you go across the front, and their focus has been on the Champions League rather than here. So, it could be, certainly, a bit closer than anything before this year," he concluded.