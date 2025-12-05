Fired ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach and four-time PSL title winner points out who will find it 'very difficult' to win league trophy between Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns
Pirates giving Sundowns sleepeless nights
Orlando Pirates are currently the most in-form team in the Premier Soccer League as opposed to the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs, who have been branded this season's dark horses.
The Buccaneers lead the race for the title with 28 points, having played 12 games, two more than Masandawana, who are second with 13 outings.
Sekhukhune United have been a surprise package in the 2025/26 season, explaining why they are just three points behind the Sea Robbers from the 13 league outings.
Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu are fourth with 24 points collected from 14 games, just a position and a point higher than Kaizer Chiefs, who have played 12 games.
Hunt believes Pirates have a real chance
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, who was recently fired by newbies Durban City, believes Pirates have a good opportunity of winning the title.
He argues that their failure to progress in the CAF Champions League is a blessing in disguise, but does not fully rule out Sundowns.
“I don’t really care, but if you look at the squad that they’ve got the last three years, this Pirates squad, I think they’ve got huge impact players, which makes the difference,” the 61-year-old opened up to the media.
“If you look at this squad, I think that’s going to be possibly [the main reason], and they’ve been out of Africa. Out of Africa, my friend, you’ve got no idea. If you’re out of Africa, I think it’s a big plus for them.
“With the squad, when they bring in on [Oswin] Appollis, these types of players, they make a huge impact on the game. They are the country-based players, sitting on a bench. So, I think that’s the difference in the squad, I think," Hunt added.
“They’ve got huge pace and speed, which hurt teams, and I think that’s the difference. So, I’m not saying who’s going to win the league, but I just think this squad is very strong.
“I think for Sundowns, it’s very difficult. You know when you go across the front, and their focus has been on the Champions League rather than here. So, it could be, certainly, a bit closer than anything before this year," he concluded.
Hunt seconded by Pirates legend
In a previous interview, Pirates legend Albert Mahlangu explained why Abdeslam Ouaddou's men can deliver the PSL.
"We are on another level right now. We've continued from where we left off last season, and the coach is still working on putting together his ideal team," he stated.
"The squad rotation strategy is effective as the coach discovers the best combinations of players. He is figuring out who plays well together.
"I believe Abdeslam Ouaddou will excel... In today’s football, names don’t matter; hard work and teamwork are what count. It’s important that we don’t rely on just one player.
"Everyone should step up their game... at Orlando Pirates, everyone is contributing goals. I'm pleased that we are not depending on a single player for our scoring.
"To be honest, Orlando Pirates must win the league this season... I don’t see anything hindering Pirates in this campaign," Mahlangu concluded.
Second final, second trophy?
On Saturday, Orlando Pirates play Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final to be staged at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.
This will be a massive opportunity for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to win his second trophy with Bucs, having won the MTN8 a couple of months ago.