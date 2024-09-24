Santi Gimenez Copa AmericaGetty Images
Tom Hindle

Feyenoord and Mexico forward Santi Gimenez and Mexico forward Santi Gimenez set to miss 'months' with thigh injury

S. GimenezFeyenoordEredivisieMexico

The striker, who scored 23 goals for the Dutch side last year, will miss October's friendly against the USMNT

  • Santi Gimenez suffered thigh injury against NAC Breda
  • Figured to be in the picture for Mexico in USMNT friendly
  • Will be out for up to three months
